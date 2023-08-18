Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 253,971 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 253,971 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $64,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.