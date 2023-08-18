Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.13% of Sonoco Products worth $67,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,362,000 after acquiring an additional 245,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

