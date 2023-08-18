Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 163,879 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,879 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $49,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

