Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 55,786 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,786 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.88% of Insmed worth $67,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 434.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

