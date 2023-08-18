Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 56,784 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,784 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $52,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 240.7% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 683.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $104.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

