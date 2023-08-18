Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,290,334 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.37% of International Paper worth $46,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.