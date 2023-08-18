Piper Sandler Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $17,865,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

