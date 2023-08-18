PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $138.04 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

