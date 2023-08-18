Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.13.

Premium Brands Price Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$102.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 96.25%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

