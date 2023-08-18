Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 136,270 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $64,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

