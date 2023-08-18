Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $57,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $416.95 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

