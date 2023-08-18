Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $57,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $446.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

