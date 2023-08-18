Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.33 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $66,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,615,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.11 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

