Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Exact Sciences worth $69,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 94.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 911,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

