Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $66,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

