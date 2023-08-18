Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $60,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $370.57 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $239.82 and a one year high of $393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.31.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

