Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,394 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $67,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $57,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 775,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $156,500,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

