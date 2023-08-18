Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $60,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $51,983,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after buying an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $25,954,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSA Safety by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 165,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.75 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 587.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSA

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,326. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.