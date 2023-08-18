Progressive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,125 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,476 call options.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

