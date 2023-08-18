Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.17) to GBX 1,440 ($18.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,499.17.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

