PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,562 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

