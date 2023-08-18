Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.