Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Zacks Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MGY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

