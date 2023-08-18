Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. Targa Resources has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.