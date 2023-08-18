Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.
Targa Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TRGP stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. Targa Resources has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.
Insider Transactions at Targa Resources
In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
