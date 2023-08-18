Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

