Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Savara Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 18.33. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Insider Activity at Savara

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 37,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,003.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 37,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,003.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rick Yang acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,471,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,413,792. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 426,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,680. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Savara by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 3,854,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Savara by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 1,796,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Savara by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,074,551 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.