Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

