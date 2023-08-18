Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.98. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

