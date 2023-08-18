Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.24.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

