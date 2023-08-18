Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

NYSE BP opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

