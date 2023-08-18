Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Raised by Analyst

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Broadwind in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Broadwind stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

