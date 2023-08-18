Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

ECL stock opened at $180.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

