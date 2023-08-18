Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreased by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

GNRC opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $270.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

