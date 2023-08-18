Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

