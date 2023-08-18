Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Invivyd, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invivyd in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.05. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,739,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $6,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth $4,527,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $4,482,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invivyd by 187,270.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,325,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

