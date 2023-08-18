Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Lowered by Analyst

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.25.

Park Lawn Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$765.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.64 and a 12-month high of C$29.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.75.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.