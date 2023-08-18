Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Cut by Analyst

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Pineapple Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Pineapple Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Pineapple Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Pineapple Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pineapple Energy by 535.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
