Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 183,479 shares of company stock worth $133,583 and have sold 60,090 shares worth $38,254. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

