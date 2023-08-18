Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Reduced by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

