Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Increased by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.57.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$32.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.01. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.56 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 92.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

