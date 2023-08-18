Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for UpHealth in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for UpHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 138.46% and a negative return on equity of 106.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UPH opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.75. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter worth $2,458,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

