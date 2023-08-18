Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Decreased by Analyst

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04.
Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.90. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511,121 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
