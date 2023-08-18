Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Decreased by Analyst

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCVX. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.90. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511,121 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.