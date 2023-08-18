Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Lowered by Analyst

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Viad in a report released on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Viad alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 million, a P/E ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Viad has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.