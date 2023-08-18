Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Cut by Analyst

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for XOS in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XOS. DA Davidson downgraded XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of XOS in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

XOS stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in XOS by 600.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

