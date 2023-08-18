Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $132.24 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.