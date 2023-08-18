Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $38.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

