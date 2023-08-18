Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

RANI opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $198.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.