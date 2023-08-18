RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,990 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 197.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.99. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

