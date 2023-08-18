Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $214.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

