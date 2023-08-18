Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Total Energy Services Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Total Energy Services in a research report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TOT opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The stock has a market cap of C$367.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.76. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$10.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

